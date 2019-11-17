Utah Valley plays Kentucky

Utah Valley (3-1) vs. Kentucky (2-1) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley goes up…

Utah Valley (3-1) vs. Kentucky (2-1)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley goes up against Kentucky in an early season matchup. Utah Valley won 66-55 at UAB on Friday. Kentucky lost 67-64 loss at home against Evansville on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey has averaged 16.7 points while Immanuel Quickley has put up 14 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Brandon Averette has averaged 17 points while Isaiah White has put up 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AVERETTE: Averette has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wildcats have averaged 29.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.