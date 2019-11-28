Utah goes up against UC Davis

UC Davis (2-6) vs. Utah (4-2) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Davis (2-6) vs. Utah (4-2)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis and Utah look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a loss in their last game. Utah lost 65-61 in Conway to Tulane on Sunday, while UC Davis came up short in a 72-66 game at Cal on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: The powerful Timmy Allen is putting up 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Both Gach is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 13.2 points per game. The Aggies have been led by Ezra Manjon, who is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 assists.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Manjon has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UC Davis field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UC Davis is 0-5 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: UC Davis has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 82.2 points per game.

