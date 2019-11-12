USC Upstate takes on Virginia Tech

South Carolina Upstate (1-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech…

South Carolina Upstate (1-2) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech squares off against South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. Virginia Tech beat Coppin State by 32 points at home on Friday, while South Carolina Upstate came up short in a 73-64 game at NC Central on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Landers Nolley II has averaged 20.5 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Hokies. Complementing Nolley is Nahiem Alleyne, who is putting up 14.5 points per game. The Spartans have been led by Bryson Mozone, who is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MOZONE: Mozone has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive South Carolina Upstate defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29.4 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate in the nation. Virginia Tech has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.3 percent through two games (ranking the Hokies 293rd among Division I teams).

