USC faces Marquette in Kissimmee

Southern California (6-1) vs. Marquette (4-1) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern California…

Southern California (6-1) vs. Marquette (4-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Marquette will meet in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Marquette earned a 73-63 win over Davidson in its most recent game, while Southern California emerged with a 54-47 win against Fairfield in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Markus Howard, Koby McEwen, Sacar Anim and Theo John have collectively accounted for 75 percent of Marquette’s scoring this season. For Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have combined to account for 68 percent of all Southern California scoring, including 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 47.4 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 18 for 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 44 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 18 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 26 of 59 field goals (44.1 percent) across its past three games while Southern California has assists on 47 of 70 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 25.4 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.