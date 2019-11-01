UNLV welcomes Ft. Wayne in 2019-20 season opener

Purdue Fort Wayne (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

Purdue Fort Wayne (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne went 18-15 last year and finished third in the Summit League, while UNLV ended up 17-14 and finished fifth in the MWC.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne went 5-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Mastodons gave up 82.3 points per game while scoring 75.9 per outing. UNLV went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.6 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.