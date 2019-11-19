UNLV goes up against Texas State

Texas State (3-2) vs. UNLV (2-3) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State (3-2) vs. UNLV (2-3)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and UNLV both look to put winning streaks together . Texas State won 73-58 over Jackson State in its last outing. UNLV is coming off a 72-58 win over Abilene Christian in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: UNLV’s Amauri Hardy has averaged 19 points while Elijah Mitrou-Long has put up 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 17.8 points and four rebounds while Isiah Small has put up 9.4 points and 8.8 rebounds.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has an assist on 29 of 79 field goals (36.7 percent) across its past three outings while Texas State has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Texas State has held opposing teams to 36 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.