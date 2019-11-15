UNCW takes on Davidson

UNC Wilmington (2-1) vs. Davidson (0-2) Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces…

UNC Wilmington (2-1) vs. Davidson (0-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces Davidson in an early season matchup. UNC Wilmington beat Campbell by five at home in its last outing. Davidson lost 71-58 at Charlotte in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Davidson’s Luke Frampton has averaged 14 points while Kellan Grady has put up 13 points. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 15.3 points and six rebounds while Shykeim Phillips has put up 11.3 points.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat UNC Wilmington offense has averaged 79 possessions per game, the 30th-most in Division I. Davidson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 268th, nationally).

