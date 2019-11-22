UNCG looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (2-5, 0-0) vs. UNC Greensboro (4-2, 0-0) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

VMI (2-5, 0-0) vs. UNC Greensboro (4-2, 0-0)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last six wins against the Keydets, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 12 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 86-72 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Keydets are led by Kamdyn Curfman and Garrett Gilkeson. Curfman is averaging 11 points while Gilkeson is putting up 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by sophomores Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller, who are averaging 15.5 and 14.2 points, respectively.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Curfman has connected on 40.4 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 77.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Keydets have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three outings while VMI has assists on 65 of 90 field goals (72.2 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT KEYDETS: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 52.2 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Spartans have allowed only 46 points per game over their last three games.

