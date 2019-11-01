UNCG gets 2019-20 campaign underway against NC A&T

NC A&T (0-0) vs. UNC Greensboro (0-0) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: A couple…

NC A&T (0-0) vs. UNC Greensboro (0-0)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of Greensboro programs are set to face off as UNC Greensboro begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the NC A&T Aggies. NC A&T went 19-13 last year and finished second in the MEAC, while UNC Greensboro ended up 29-7 and finished second in the SoCon.

LAST MEETING: UNC Greensboro earned an 8-point win over NC A&T when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.8 points per game last year. The Spartans offense put up 74.5 points per contest on their way to a 10-3 record against non-SoCon competition. NC A&T went 3-9 against non-conference schools last season.

