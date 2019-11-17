UMass Lowell hosts Dartmouth

Dartmouth (3-1) vs. UMass Lowell (2-4) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and UMass…

Dartmouth (3-1) vs. UMass Lowell (2-4)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and UMass Lowell look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a loss on Saturday. UMass Lowell lost 60-58 at home to Merrimack, while Dartmouth came up short in a 57-37 game to Jacksonville.

STEPPING UP: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Big Green, Chris Knight has averaged 12 points and 7.3 rebounds while Aaryn Rai has put up nine points and 6.5 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Lutete has connected on 45.9 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The River Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Big Green. UMass Lowell has an assist on 58 of 84 field goals (69 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 27 of 54 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent. The River Hawks have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.