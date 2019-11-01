UMass begins 2019-20 campaign against UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (0-0) vs. UMass (0-0) William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Two Massachusetts…

UMass Lowell (0-0) vs. UMass (0-0)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two Massachusetts programs are set to face off as UMass hosts UMass Lowell in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. UMass Lowell went 15-17 last year and finished fifth in the America East, while UMass ended up 11-21 and finished 12th in the A10.

PREVIOUSLY: UMass scored 83 points and prevailed by eight over UMass Lowell when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 6-7 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the River Hawks gave up 83.5 points per game while scoring 81.8 per matchup. UMass went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 79.2 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.

