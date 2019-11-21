UCSB goes up against Menlo

Menlo vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-3) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara…

Menlo vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will be taking on the Oaks of Division III Menlo. UC Santa Barbara lost 78-67 on the road to Oregon State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Amadou Sow has maintained a per-game average of 15 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Gauchos, while Max Heidegger has accounted for 18.5 points per game.AWESOME AMADOU: In four appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Amadou Sow has shot 56.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara went 9-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Gauchos put up 74.3 points per contest in those 12 contests.

