UConn, Miami meet in Charleston Classic

Miami (4-2) vs. UConn (3-2) Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Miami (4-2) vs. UConn (3-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is set to take on UConn in the Charleston Classic. UConn lost 75-74 in overtime to Xavier in its most recent game, while Miami fell 78-58 against Florida in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Christian Vital has averaged 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. Complementing Vital is Josh Carlton, who is producing 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Hurricanes are led by Kameron McGusty, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. UConn has an assist on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 29 of 78 field goals (37.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 77 possessions per game.

