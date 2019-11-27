UCLA, Michigan State meet in Maui Invitational

Michigan State (4-2) vs. UCLA (5-2) Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Michigan State (4-2) vs. UCLA (5-2)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and UCLA are set to square off in the Maui Invitational. UCLA earned a 74-48 win over Chaminade in its most recent game, while Michigan State won 93-85 against Georgia in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman have led the Spartans. Winston is averaging 17.5 points and 6.2 assists while Tillman is putting up 12 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by juniors Jalen Hill and Chris Smith. Hill has averaged 12.6 points and eight rebounds while Smith has put up 11.9 points and five rebounds per game.CLUTCH CASSIUS: Winston has connected on 36.1 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bruins are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 51 of 83 field goals (61.4 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan State has assists on 64 of 92 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA has attempted the second-most free throws among all Pac-12 teams. The Bruins have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season.

