UCF faces Penn in Wooden Legacy

Central Florida (3-1) vs. Penn (3-2) Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Florida (3-1) vs. Penn (3-2)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida is set to meet Penn in the Wooden Legacy. Penn earned an 81-75 win over Providence in its most recent game, while Central Florida emerged with a 72-71 win against College of Charleston in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. AJ Brodeur, Ryan Betley and Devon Goodman have combined to score 57 percent of Penn’s points this season. For Central Florida, Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Frank Bertz and Ceasar DeJesus have combined to account for 58 percent of all Central Florida scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has had his hand in 41 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Knights. Penn has 47 assists on 86 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Central Florida has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.6 points per game.

