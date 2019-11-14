UC Riverside visits Sac State

UC Riverside (2-0) vs. Sacramento State (1-0) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside…

UC Riverside (2-0) vs. Sacramento State (1-0)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside and Sacramento State both look to put winning streaks together .

FAB FRESHMEN: UC Riverside has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Callum McRae, George Willborn III, DJ McDonald and Dragan Elkaz have collectively accounted for 75 percent all Highlanders scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JOSHUA: In one appearances this year, Sacramento State’s Joshua Patton has shot 81.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 13 games, the Highlanders gave up 70.2 points per game while scoring 62.4 per matchup. Sacramento State went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 66.5 points and allowing 68.8 per game in the process.

