UC Riverside hosts Idaho

Idaho (1-0) vs. UC Riverside (1-0) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and UC…

Idaho (1-0) vs. UC Riverside (1-0)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and UC Riverside both look to put winning streaks together . Idaho beat Evergreen State by six at home in its last outing. UC Riverside is coming off a 66-47 win at Nebraska in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho went 1-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Vandals gave up 77.3 points per game while scoring 67.9 per outing. UC Riverside went 3-10 in non-conference play, averaging 62.4 points and allowing 70.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.