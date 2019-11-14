UC Irvine squares up against Boise State

UC Irvine (2-1) vs. Boise State (1-1) Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State…

UC Irvine (2-1) vs. Boise State (1-1)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces UC Irvine in an early season matchup. UC Irvine won easily 98-52 at home against Life Pacific on Tuesday, while Boise State fell to Oregon on the road on Saturday, 106-75.

TEAM LEADERS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston has averaged 26.5 points while RJ Williams has put up 14 points and 11 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Eyassu Worku has averaged 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists while Collin Welp has put up 12 points and six rebounds.EXCELLENT EYASSU: Worku has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 100.5 points per game.

