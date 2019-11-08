UAPB squares up against Gonzaga

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Gonzaga (1-0) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) vs. Gonzaga (1-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Gonzaga in an early season matchup. Arkansas-Pine Bluff fell 70-41 at South Florida in its last outing. Gonzaga is coming off a 95-64 win at home against Alabama State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga held its 19 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Bulldogs offense put up 90.4 points per contest on their way to a 16-3 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 2-10 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.

