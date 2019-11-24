UAPB goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

Champion Christian College vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5) H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Champion Christian College vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-5)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 66-41 to Pittsburgh in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Markedric Bell has averaged 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions, while Dequan Morris has recorded 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals per game.DOMINANT DISMUKE: Cameron Dismuke has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Arkansas-Pine Bluff put up 84 points and prevailed by 33 over Champion Christian College when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 2-10 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Lions offense scored 63.9 points per matchup across those 12 games.

