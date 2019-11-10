UAB squares off against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (0-1) vs. UAB (1-0) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays UAB…

Alabama A&M (0-1) vs. UAB (1-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays UAB in an early season matchup.

LAST TIME: UAB earned a 10-point victory over Alabama A&M when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M went 1-13 against non-conference programs last season. In those 14 games, the Bulldogs gave up 78.4 points per game while scoring 60.2 per matchup. UAB went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70.5 points and giving up 70.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.