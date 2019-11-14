UAB faces Utah Valley

Utah Valley (2-1) vs. UAB (2-0) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and UAB…

Utah Valley (2-1) vs. UAB (2-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley and UAB both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of an easy home victory in their last game. UAB earned a 74-52 win over Alabama A&M on Monday, while Utah Valley got a 101-70 blowout win over Ottawa (AZ) on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: UAB’s Tavin Lovan has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals while Jalen Benjamin has put up 18 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Isaiah White has averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon Averette has put up 16.7 points.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: White has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 48.3 percent. The Blazers have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

