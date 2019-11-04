Two Gators make 1st team on coaches’ preseason all-SEC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Florida teammates Kerry Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard are first-team selections on the preseason all-Southeastern Conference team…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Florida teammates Kerry Blackshear and Andrew Nembhard are first-team selections on the preseason all-Southeastern Conference team as selected by the league’s coaches.

The Gators were the only program to have two first-team selections.

Other first-team picks include Alabama’s Kira Lewis Jr., Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, LSU’s Skylar Mays, Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry and South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson.

The second team includes Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery, LSU’s Javonte Smart, Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith.

