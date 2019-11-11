Turner’s double-double sends Bowling Green past Jacksonwille

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Turner scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Bowling Green defeated…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Justin Turner scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Bowling Green defeated Jacksonville 75-59 on Monday night.

The Falcons (2-1) also got 11 points apiece from Daeqwon Plowden and Marion Sierra. Bowling Green shot just 27 of 62 (43.5 but made 10 3-pointers and sank all 11 of their attempted foul shots.

Jacksonville (1-2) saw just one player, Kevin Norman, score in double figures with 10 points. The Dolphins were 16-of-50 shooting and committed 16 turnovers.

Diggs made back-to-back 3-pointers and made it 23-11 midway through the first half. Bowling Green led by double digits the rest of the way.

Bowling Green scheduled the contest at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center in order to get a game close to home for Florida-based based players Sierra, Trey Diggs, Dylan Frye, and Joniya Gadson.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.