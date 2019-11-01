Tulsa welcomes HBU in 2019-20 season opener

Houston Baptist (0-0) vs. Tulsa (0-0) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa begins its…

Houston Baptist (0-0) vs. Tulsa (0-0)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa begins its season by hosting the Houston Baptist Huskies. Houston Baptist went 12-18 last year and finished eighth in the Southland, while Tulsa ended up 18-14 and finished eighth in the AAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.9 points per game last year. The Golden Hurricane offense scored 72.3 points per contest on their way to a 10-3 record against non-AAC competition. Houston Baptist went 2-7 against non-conference programs last season.

