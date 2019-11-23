Tulane faces Utah in Conway

Tulane (4-1) vs. Utah (4-1) Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulane (4-1) vs. Utah (4-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane is preparing to face Utah in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Utah earned an 80-66 win over Ohio in its most recent game, while Tulane won 86-74 against Middle Tennessee in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: The powerful Timmy Allen has put up 20.4 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Utes. Both Gach is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.2 points per game. The Green Wave have been led by Teshaun Hightower, who is averaging 17.2 points and five rebounds.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Utes. Utah has 32 assists on 67 field goals (47.8 percent) over its past three outings while Tulane has assists on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Tulane defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.4 percent of all possessions, the 18th-best rate in the country. Utah has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.6 percent through five games (ranking the Runnin’ Utes 342nd among Division I teams).

