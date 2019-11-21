Troy pays visit to Samford

Troy (1-4) vs. Samford (3-3) Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Troy in…

Troy (1-4) vs. Samford (3-3)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Troy in a non-conference matchup. Troy fell short in a 56-52 game at Texas A&M on Wednesday. Samford is coming off a 70-57 win at home over Manhattan on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Zay Williams and Darian Adams have led the Trojans. Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while Adams is putting up 14 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Robert Allen and Josh Sharkey. Allen has averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Sharkey has put up 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and eight assists per game.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Troy’s Adams has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 15 of 36 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Samford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 54.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

