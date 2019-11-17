Troy goes for first win vs Carver College

Carver College vs. Troy (0-3) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans are set…

Carver College vs. Troy (0-3)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Troy lost 100-62 to Indiana in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zay Williams has averaged 18.3 points and seven rebounds this year for Troy. Complementing Williams is Darian Adams, who is averaging 13 points and four rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JESSY: Across one appearances this season, Carver College’s Jessy Haynes has shot 58.3 percent.

LAST TIME: Troy scored 88 points and won by 45 over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 6-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Trojans offense scored 75.1 points per matchup across those 11 games.

