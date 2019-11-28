Troy faces Shorter

Shorter vs. Troy (1-6) Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking…

Shorter vs. Troy (1-6)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans will be taking on the Hawks of NAIA school Shorter. Troy lost 80-66 at Alabama A&M in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Zay Williams has maintained an average of 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Trojans, while Darian Adams has accounted for 13.3 points per game.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: In seven appearances this season, Troy’s Zay Williams has shot 48 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy went 6-5 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Trojans offense put up 75.1 points per contest across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.