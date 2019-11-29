Towson pays visit to Cornell

Towson (3-4) vs. Cornell (1-6) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell…

Towson (3-4) vs. Cornell (1-6)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Towson in a non-conference matchup. Towson won 76-64 over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, while Cornell fell to Navy on the road on Tuesday, 72-61.

SUPER SENIORS: Towson has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Fobbs, Allen Betrand, Nakye Sanders and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 11.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Big Red have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Cornell has 37 assists on 59 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Towson has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.

