Toledo faces Northwestern Ohio

Northwestern Ohio vs. Toledo (3-1) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets are set…

Northwestern Ohio vs. Toledo (3-1)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets are set to battle the Racers of NAIA program Northwestern Ohio. Toledo is coming off a 112-68 home win against Howard in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Marreon Jackson has averaged 18.8 points and 7.8 assists this year for Toledo. Luke Knapke is also a big contributor, with 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and two blocks per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 11-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Rockets scored 80.2 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.