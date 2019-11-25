The Citadel squares off against Brevard College

Brevard College vs. The Citadel (2-4) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The The…

Brevard College vs. The Citadel (2-4)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The The Citadel Bulldogs will be taking on the Tornados of NAIA program Brevard College. The Citadel is coming off a 79-75 win over Marist in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kaelon Harris has averaged 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds this year for The Citadel. Tyson Batiste is also a primary facilitator, with seven points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel went 5-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs put up 87.3 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.