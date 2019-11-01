Texas welcomes N. Colorado in 2019-20 season opener

Northern Colorado (0-0) vs. Texas (0-0) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Northern Colorado (0-0) vs. Texas (0-0)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas opens its season by hosting the Northern Colorado Bears. Northern Colorado went 21-11 last year and finished second in the Big Sky, while Texas ended up 21-16 and finished sixth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas held its 17 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.2 points per game last year. The Longhorns offense put up 75.5 points per matchup en route to a 12-5 record against non-Big 12 competition. Northern Colorado went 4-5 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.