Texas Tech, Iowa meet in Las Vegas Invitational

Iowa (4-1) vs. Texas Tech (5-0) Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iowa (4-1) vs. Texas Tech (5-0)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa is taking on Texas Tech in the Las Vegas Invitational. Texas Tech earned a 96-66 win over Long Island-Brooklyn in its most recent game, while Iowa won easily 85-59 against Cal Poly in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey, TJ Holyfield and Terrence Shannon Jr. have combined to account for 50 percent of all Red Raiders scoring this season.LEAPING FOR LUKA: Luka Garza has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hawkeyes. Texas Tech has an assist on 63 of 92 field goals (68.5 percent) across its past three outings while Iowa has assists on 64 of 94 field goals (68.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 87 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.