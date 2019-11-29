Texas Tech faces Creighton in Las Vegas Invitational

Texas Tech (5-1) vs. Creighton (4-2) Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Tech (5-1) vs. Creighton (4-2)

Las Vegas Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech and Creighton will meet in the Las Vegas Invitational. Creighton lost 83-52 to San Diego State in its most recent game, while Texas Tech fell 72-61 against Iowa in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Jahmi’us Ramsey is averaging 17.3 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Red Raiders. TJ Holyfield is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bluejays have been led by Marcus Zegarowski, who is averaging 16.2 points.JUMPING FOR JAHMI’US: Ramsey has connected on 43.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Raiders have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bluejays. Creighton has an assist on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) over its previous three games while Texas Tech has assists on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Bluejays have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

