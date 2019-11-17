Texas State faces Jackson St.

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Texas State (2-2) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State (0-4) vs. Texas State (2-2)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Texas State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Texas State lost 72-63 to Baylor on Friday, while Jackson State fell 80-63 at SMU on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson has averaged 19 points and 4.3 rebounds while Marlin Davis has put up 9.5 points and three steals. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 19.5 points while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has scored 68.5 points per game and allowed 86 over its four-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 34 of 79 field goals (43 percent) over its past three games while Jackson State has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

