Tennessee St. battles Fisk University

Fisk University vs. Tennessee State (2-1) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers…

Fisk University vs. Tennessee State (2-1)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers are set to battle the Bulldogs of Division III Fisk University. Tennessee State is coming off a 79-78 home win over Lipscomb in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Carlos Marshall Jr. has averaged 15.3 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Marshall Jr. is Jy’lan Washington, who is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Through three games, Tennessee State’s Carlos Marshall Jr. has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Tennessee State scored 113 points and won by 52 over Fisk University when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State went 1-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Tigers put up 67.6 points per contest in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.