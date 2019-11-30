Temple meets Davidson in Kissimmee

Temple (5-1) vs. Davidson (3-4) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Davidson…

Temple (5-1) vs. Davidson (3-4)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Davidson are set to face off in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Davidson earned a 67-56 win over Fairfield in its most recent game, while Temple won easily 65-42 against Texas A&M in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Kellan Grady has put up 18.1 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Jon Axel Gudmundsson has paired with Grady and is putting up 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Nate Pierre-Louis, who is averaging 12.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals.NATE IS A FORCE: Pierre-Louis has connected on 11.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has an assist on 26 of 72 field goals (36.1 percent) across its past three outings while Temple has assists on 43 of 70 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Temple defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 35.1 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Davidson has allowed opponents to shoot 46.6 percent from the field through seven games (ranked 297th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.