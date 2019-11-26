Temple, Maryland meet in Kissimmee

Maryland is set to face Temple in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Temple earned a 70-61 win over Southern California in its most recent game, while Maryland won easily 86-63 against George Mason in its last outing.

Maryland (5-0) vs. Temple (4-0)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

SQUAD LEADERS: Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis has averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals while Quinton Rose has put up 15 points. For the Terrapins, Jalen Smith has averaged 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and two blocks while Anthony Cowan Jr. has put up 13 points and 4.6 assists.NIFTY NATE: N. Pierre-Louis has connected on 15.4 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terrapins. Temple has an assist on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Maryland has assists on 44 of 81 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Temple has committed a turnover on just 14.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Owls have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

