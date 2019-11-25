TCU, Wyoming meet in Las Vegas

Wyoming (3-4) vs. TCU (4-1) MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming (3-4) vs. TCU (4-1)

MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and TCU will go at it in the MGM Resorts Main Event Heavyweight. TCU lost 62-60 in overtime to Clemson in its most recent game, while Wyoming came up short in a 56-41 game against Colorado in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: TCU’s Desmond Bane has averaged 17.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals while Kevin Samuel has put up 12.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Hunter Thompson has put up 7.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MALDONADO: Maldonado has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Horned Frogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. TCU has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three contests while Wyoming has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The TCU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 11th-highest rate in the country. The Wyoming offense has turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

