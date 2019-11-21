Stony Brook visits Wagner

Stony Brook (4-2) vs. Wagner (2-3) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Stony Brook (4-2) vs. Wagner (2-3)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Wagner both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. Wagner earned an 81-77 overtime win at St. Peter’s on Wednesday, while Stony Brook emerged with a 64-57 win over North Dakota State on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wagner’s Curtis Cobb has averaged 21.6 points while Alex Morales has put up 12.2 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 41.9 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Wagner has an assist on 47 of 75 field goals (62.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Stony Brook has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.4 points per game.

