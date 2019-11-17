Stony Brook pays visit to NDSU

Stony Brook (3-2) vs. North Dakota State (4-1) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook (3-2) vs. North Dakota State (4-1)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and North Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a victory on Saturday. North Dakota State earned a 57-45 win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while Stony Brook walked away with a 69-58 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward has averaged 13 points and 6.4 rebounds while Vinnie Shahid has put up 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 41.4 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seawolves. North Dakota State has 37 assists on 65 field goals (56.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Stony Brook has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Summit League teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.