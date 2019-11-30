Stewart leads North Dakota over Georgia Southern 80-68

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Marlon Stewart scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including 10 straight to ignite a late run, and North Dakota defeated Georgia Southern 80-68 at the FGCU Classic on Saturday.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 18 points for North Dakota (4-4), which trailed 60-54 with 7:14 left before taking a 61-60 lead on Stewart’s free throw amid a 17-2 run. Filip Rebraca added 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Ike Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (4-3). Elijah McCadden added 19 points and seven rebounds.

North Dakota takes on Campbell on Sunday. Georgia Southern takes on Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Sunday.

