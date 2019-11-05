Stevens’ 17 points send Penn St. to 84-46 win over UMES

Lamar Stevens scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-46 on Tuesday night in the opener for both teams.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Lamar Stevens scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and Penn State pulled away from Maryland-Eastern Shore 84-46 on Tuesday night in the opener for both teams.

Myles Dread added 15 points with five 3-pointers and Mike Watkins chipped in 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Nittany Lions who improved to 8-1 in season openers under coach Patrick Chambers.

Penn State also got 10 points apiece from Myreon Jones, Curtis Jones Jr. and Izaiah Brockington on a night the Nittany Lions combined for 12 3-pointers and made 50% of their field goals.

A.J. Cheeseman led Maryland-Eastern Shore with nine points.

The Nittany Lions started with a 9-0 run and never looked back. They held the Hawks to just one basket over the first four minutes and forced 11 of their 19 turnovers in the first half.

They led by 21 midway through the half and by as many as 48 into the second.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland-Eastern Shore: The Hawks are looking to improve after winning just 14 games combined over the last two seasons. New coach Jason Crafton has eight new players in the program to help.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions believe they’re capable of picking up where they left off last season, winners in seven of their last 10 games. Minus Rasir Bolton, who transferred to Iowa State, they have most of the pieces in place to continue to take positive strides.

UP NEXT

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Liberty on Sunday.

Penn State host Wagner on Saturday.

