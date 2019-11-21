Home » NCAA Basketball » Stanley scores 20 to…

Stanley scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 93-50

The Associated Press

November 21, 2019, 10:10 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Benjamin Stanley matched his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Hampton routed Regent 93-50 on Thursday night.

Jermaine Marrow had 19 points and seven assists for Hampton (3-1). Davion Warren added 15 points and nine rebounds. Chris Shelton had 12 points.

Damon Fitzgerald had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Royals. Kamren Sherrod had nine rebounds, seven points and four steals.

Hampton takes on Illinois on the road on Saturday.

