St. Pete’s faces St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (2-4) vs. St. Peter’s (0-3)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and St. Peter’s look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (NY) fell short in a 67-56 game at Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday. St. Peter’s lost 81-77 in overtime loss at home to Wagner on Nov. 20.

.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Chauncey Hawkins has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: St. Francis (NY)’s Deniz Celen has attempted 10 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 2 for 7 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last four road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 79 per game.

LAST FIVE: St. Peter’s has averaged only 56 points per game over its last five games. The Peacocks are giving up 72.7 points per game over that stretch.

