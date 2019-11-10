St. Mary’s faces Winthrop

Winthrop (1-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (1-0) McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Saint Mary’s…

Winthrop (1-0) vs. Saint Mary’s (1-0)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Saint Mary’s both look to put winning streaks together . Winthrop won 67-57 at Hartford on Thursday. Saint Mary’s is coming off a 65-63 overtime win in Sioux Falls over Wisconsin on Tuesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s limited its 16 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Gaels offense put up 76.1 points per contest en route to a 9-7 record against competition outside the West Coast Conference. Winthrop went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season.

___

___

