St. Louis visits BC

Saint Louis (5-1) vs. Boston College (4-2)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Saint Louis in a non-conference matchup. Saint Louis beat Belmont by five in its last outing. Boston College lost 72-67 to DePaul in its most recent game.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Boston College has been fueled by senior leadership while Saint Louis has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors . On the other side, freshmen Hasahn French, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 53 percent of all Billikens points over their last five.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Derryck Thornton has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Billikens. Boston College has 44 assists on 76 field goals (57.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Saint Louis has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 37.9 percent, ranking the Billikens 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Boston College stands at just 23.5 percent (ranked 290th).

