St. John’s gets 2019-20 season underway against Mercer

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s gets the 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Mercer Bears. Mercer went 11-20 last year and finished seventh in the SoCon, while St. John’s ended up 21-13 and finished seventh in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer went 3-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Bears gave up 68.9 points per game while scoring 70.3 per outing. St. John’s went 12-2 in non-conference play, averaging 81.2 points and giving up 71.7 per game in the process.

