St. Joe’s welcomes Bradley in 2019-20 season opener

The Associated Press

November 1, 2019, 6:15 PM

Bradley (0-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (0-0)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Bradley Braves. Bradley went 20-15 last year and finished fifth in the MVC, while Saint Joseph’s ended up 14-19 and finished 10th in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted identical 7-6 records against non-conference opponents last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

